Origi at crossroads

Champions League hero Origi uncertain of Liverpool future

Origi has struggled to command a regular place both at club and country level.

In Summary

• I don’t know if I’m going to stay (at Liverpool) but I’m concentrating now on the two games with the Red Devils and after that I’ll think about my future and make a decision — Origi

• Origi has one more year left on his current deal, meaning there is also the temptation to sell him now before he is able to leave for free at the end of next season.

by Mark Gleeson
Sports
07 June 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final
Image: /REUTERS

Liverpool’s Champions League goal hero Divock Origi is hoping he will get to stay at the club but conceded on Wednesday he has an uncertain future at Anfield.

The Belgian striker scored the second goal in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid and is now preparing for his country’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan tomorrow and Scotland next week.

“I don’t know if I’m going to stay (at Liverpool) but I’m concentrating now on the two games with the Red Devils and after that I’ll think about my future and make a decision,” he told a news conference.

 

“I don’t want to talk too much about my future right now, but Liverpool know my qualities and the club have recently made an offer of a contract extension. That’s the first step.”

Origi has one more year left on his current deal, meaning there is also the temptation to sell him now before he is able to leave for free at the end of next season.

“I am feeling comfortable at Liverpool and I think that’s important. On top of that we have in Jurgen Klopp an absolutely top coach. “Obviously I have personal goals in my mind but I put the team first.”

Origi has struggled to command a regular place both at club and country level but pointed out he was still only 24.

“I have experienced a lot more than most players my age and it has made me much more mature. I focus just on the important issues and I know I can make a lot more progress. But I’ve learnt to enjoy the experience that I am going through,” he added.

