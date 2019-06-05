Nairobi Stima hope to cement promotion slot with win over Shabana

Fresh from completing a double against Wazito over the weekend, confidence is high in Nairobi Stima’s camp and coach George Owoko has called on his charges to play with the same rhythm as they face Shabana at Karuturi grounds today.

Second-placed Stima, who hope to cement a promotion place with another victory, have 74 points, one behind leaders Wazito. They will be chasing their 21st victory and boast the best record, having lost only twice this season and are by far the division’s in-form team having dropped only two points in their last six games.

He said: “We have to play with the same rhythm as we did against Wazito, even when we were down, the fighting spirit was evident. We came guns blazing in the second half and overturned the result. The most important thing is to maintain our philosophy and press high up the pitch.”

“Precision, clarity and accuracy are the most important elements in football. Morale is high and the boys are fired up to finish the season strongly and win promotion to the Kenyan Premier League. We have a clean bill of health and everybody is pushing for selection.”

Leaders Wazito hope to put a disastrous weekend behind them when they take on Talanta at Camp Toyoyo. Fred Ambani’s side were dealt a blow in a 5-3 defeat by Nairobi Stima despite taking 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The second tier moneybags will inch closer to promotion with a victory but a defeat will jeopardise their chances of automatic promotion provided both Stima and Kisumu All Stars win.

Elsewhere, Kisumu All Stars face Green Commandos, who are in a relegation dogfight at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Commandos moved to 18th on the table after demolishing Bidco 3-0 over the weekend and a positive result against Francis Oduor’s side will be a turning point to their season heading into the last round of fixture.

In other matches, Ushuru who have been blowing hot and cold take on Kangemi all stars at Ruaraka grounds, Eldoret Youth will hope to take advantage of playing at their Eldoret show ground turf as they battle out Administration police as Bidco host struggling Thika United at Thika Stadium.

Former Kenyan Premier League side City Stars square it out with Migori Youth at Hope Center. St. Joseph’s welcome Kibera Black Stars in Nakuru, Coast Stima host Fortuna Sacco at Mbaraki grounds as Police visit Modern Coast at Serani grounds.