Bandari coach plots South Africa pre-season ahead of next season

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is counting on a pre-season planned for South Africa to punch above their weights when they compete at the Caf Confederations Cup next year.

Bandari earned the rights to represent the country at the continental stage after thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani in the SportPesa Shield Cup final over the weekend.

The coastal side’s efforts to end their four-year trophy drought were handsomely feted by the management of the club, who have promised to fly the team to South Africa for their pre-season, an opportunity Mwalala believes will shape his boys for the continental sojourn.

Bandari, who had won the Shield twice prior to last weekend’s triumph had their win delayed for a day after a heavy downpour rendered the Kasarani pitch unplayable on Saturday, forcing the match to be abandoned at halftime.

The second half was replayed yesterday where Benjamin Mosha’s lone goal and a brace by Yema Mwama on Saturday rendered Patillah Omotto’s goal null and void.

Mwalala who joined the dockers last season from Nzoia Sugar is optimistic that, while in South Africa, his side will play friendly matches to enable the boys adapt to playing against elite sides heading into the Confederations Cup. Last year, Bandari had a brief pre-season in Zanzibar and the management of the club had promised to fly the team to Europe should they win the Kenyan Premier League, but they failed to dethrone Gor Mahia to rank second.

“The patron promised to take us to South Africa and I believe we will get friendly matches and shape the boys for the continental tournament. The management of the club has been supportive throughout and the boys have been disciplined and cooperative and it was only fair for us to win the title,” said Mwalala.

“We missed the league crown and I am happy we have quenched our trophy drought and returned to continental football where I think we will be able to punch above our weights. I am a happy our game plan against Sharks worked well and we met our target.”

The former Kenyan international ruled out ringing massive changes to his playing unit as he intends to maintain the harmony ahead of next season’s assignments, which include the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

“I know continental football requires good and experienced players but I will stick to my squad. The boys shave been incredible and I don’t see the need of releasing a big number just because we are playing in African football. I will bring in a few players to beef the few areas we have identified as well as ensure we have enough depth since we have an extra tournament to play next season.”