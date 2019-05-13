Gaspo on course

Three teams renege on earlier boycott deal to play in the WPL

Makolander's Laiya Lasu(L) controls the ball against Thika Queens Veronicah Wairimu
women's football Makolander's Laiya Lasu(L) controls the ball against Thika Queens Veronicah Wairimu
Image: Erick Barasa

Gaspo are among the three teams that went against clubs' agreement to boycott the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League matches over the weekend—recording a  3-0 win over  Zetech Sparks at the Ruiru grounds yesterday.

Clubs in the league had agreed not to honour their league matches due to what they said was a failure by FKF to address their grievances including Fifa grants.

Newcomers Kibera Girls Soccer Academy also participated in the league but their day’s opponent Eldoret Falcons failed to show up for the duel. Corazon Aquino scored a brace as Sherly Agachi added one to guard their unbeaten run.  

With the win, Gaspo, under  Edward Githua, extended their lead on the log to 36 points ahead of the champions Vihiga Queens, who gave the tie against Oserian a wide berth to remain second with 30 points.

Gaspo coach Edward Githua said there was no way they were going to give their opponents free points, a development that saw them turn around their decision not to play in the weekend fixture.

Githua said: “We were not going to play but our opponent changed their mind and wrote the letter to other clubs, notifying them of their intention to play in the league this we had no choice.”

He added: “Going forward, should our next opponents stick to their word of not playing, then definitely we will not be featuring in the league at least for now because we are in this together.”

It remains to be seen what action the national governing body, FKF will take against the clubs that failed to honour their fixtures. 

Other matches that failed to kick off were— Spedag vs Makolanders, Kisumu All Starlets vs Kayole Starlet, Oserian Ladies vs Vihiga Queens, Nyuki Starlets vs Wadadia and Spedag vs  Eldoret Falcons.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
13 May 2019 - 05:00

