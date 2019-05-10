FKF, women's clubs engulfed in a tug of war over league matches

A tug of war has erupted between Football Kenya Federation and the women’s premier league sides ahead of this weekend’s matches across the nation.

This comes after officials from 11 premier league teams met last Tuesday in Nakuru and threatened not to honour the next round of league matches, starting from this weekend until their grievances are addressed.

Top of the agenda on the clubs' agenda is to force the national governing body to avail grants from the Fifa. One of the clubs officials, who attended the meeting and sought anonymity said the two parties agreed in the previous meeting that FKF would release the grants at least three matches into the league but that has not happened. The league is currently in its 10th round.

“It has become hectic for the clubs to honour matches due to the harsh economic conditions they face. This has forced teams like Vihiga Leeds to issue 3 walkovers, pushing them into relegation,” read a letter addressed to FKF by club representatives.

“The referees are not paid and this affects fairness and motivation that tempt them to engage in unsporting tendencies like favouring the home sides or clubs that can offer incentives. Communication flow from the federation has also been wanting,” he noted. In response, FKF asked clubs to confirm if the officials in question had their mandate to address the issue and if they were in agreement with the decision made by the representatives.

At the same time FKF reiterated that under rules governing Kenyan football Act 2.3(c), only the National Executive Committee has the powers to suspend or extend a league season.

“We wish to confirm that KPLW matches scheduled for this weekend and subsequent league matches shall proceed as early scheduled,” read the letter in part.

The clubs present at the meeting were Gaspo, Makolanders, Mathare, Spedag, Zetech Sparks, Kisumu All Starlets, Nyuki Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Eldoret Falcons, Oserian Ladies and Thika Queens.

Absent with apology were Tranzoia Falcons and Kayole Starlets while absent without apology were Wadadia FC and Kibera Soccer Academy.