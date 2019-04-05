Wambua hopeful

Kenya Lionesses head coach Kevin Wambua believes the side must raise their intensity in todays knockout matches of the World sevens series qualifiers in Hong Kong.

Wambua side face a physical Argentina side at 5am today in the quarterfinals and he observed they must be clinical and play intelligent rugby.

"A very good day one but rtoday its gets tougher we play a very competitive Argentina side and we must show good execution in attack and defence if we are to progress to the semifinal” added

Wambua said decision making will be key in the knockout rounds” Our decision making must be better one wrong decsion can cost you a agame and its one area we must improve on” added Wambua

Kenya are seeking to go one place better than last year when they lost to South Africa 12-7 in the semifinals and Wambua noted he is happy with the physicality and tactical acumen of his charges” The girls are in good shape in terms of fitness and conditioning and you are seeing our link play and offloading the ball in contact is excellent” he added Kenya got off to good start yesterday winning all three of their pool matches beating Uganda 24-0 , hosts Hong Kong 36-5 and Papua New Guinea 20 -10 to register a 100 per cent record alongside Japan and Brazil. . They topped the pool with nine points two ahead of Papua New Guinea.Kenya dominated the breakdown in their 24-0 win over Uganda in their opening match with skipper Phila Olando, Janet Okello, C . Linda annd Nakuru star Grace Adhiambo scoring a try each . Adhiambo converted two of the tries

In the match against Hong Kong race Adhiambo and Diana Awino bagged a brace with Camilla Atieno and Phila Olando getting on the score sheet. Adhiambo converted two of the tries with Janet Owino adding one conversion.

Sheila Chajira, Diana Awino and Janet Okelo(2) were on target for Kenya in the match against Papua New Guinea.