EDITORIAL: MPs should spend CDF wisely to get re-elected

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has released a report indicating widespread corruption in the management of Constituency Development Funds (see p4/5).

The EACC survey said that Governors, MPs and MCAs are using county projects and CDF money to enrich themselves through 10 per cent kickbacks. The report says 28 per cent of projects go to friends and cronies.

The most affected counties are Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisii, Isiolo, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kitui, Murang’a, Kakamega and Mombasa.

Competent bidders are locked out of tenders following rampant bribery, non-adherence to procurement procedures, bid rigging and favouritism.

The EACC wants to disqualify politicians from any involvement in public tenders and for evaluation to be done by an independent external body.

This is certainly a good idea but MPs should also consider their own self-interest when supervising CDFs. Certain MPs get re-elected election after election and one common denominator is that they spend CDF money for worthy projects and bursaries, as it should be.

MPs should realise that the best and cheapest way to get re-elected is to use all CDF funds for the benefit of the community.

