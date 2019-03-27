LEADER

EDITORIAL: MPs should spend CDF wisely to get re-elected

In Summary

• Widespread corruption in CDFs and county projects is unacceptable.

• MPs should realise that the best and cheapest way to get re-elected is to use all  CDF funds for the benefit of the community.

Integrity Centre, where EACC is housed
Integrity Centre, where EACC is housed
Image: FILE

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has released a report indicating widespread corruption in the management of Constituency Development Funds (see p4/5).

The EACC survey said that Governors, MPs and MCAs are using county projects and CDF money to enrich themselves through 10 per cent kickbacks. The report says 28 per cent of projects go to friends and cronies.

The most affected counties are Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisii, Isiolo, Kisumu, Kilifi, Kitui, Murang’a, Kakamega and Mombasa.

Competent bidders are locked out of tenders following rampant bribery, non-adherence to procurement procedures, bid rigging and favouritism.

The EACC wants to disqualify politicians from any involvement in public tenders and for evaluation to be done by an independent external body.

This is certainly a good idea but MPs should also consider their own self-interest when supervising CDFs. Certain MPs get re-elected election after election and one common denominator is that they spend CDF money for worthy projects and bursaries, as it should be.

MPs should realise that the best and cheapest way to get re-elected is to use all  CDF funds for the benefit of the community.

Quote of the day: "Before you say you can't do something, try it."

Kiichiro Toyoda
The founder of Toyota died on March 27, 1952

by STAR EDTOR
Leader
27 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Power of protest: Lessons from Algeria
    17h ago Columnists

  2. Building Bridges, for real
    17h ago Columnists

  3. Social sciences, humanities not worthless
    17h ago Columnists

  4. Ipsos has undermined democracy in Kenya
    17h ago Leader

  5. War on graft left in the hands of probing agencies
    17h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES