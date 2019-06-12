Trump reveals Mexico migrant plan by waving document around

US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico.

He refused to discuss the plans with reporters, saying they were "secret".

But he said this while waving around a sheet of paper that had the specifics of the deal written on it - which was then photographed by news media.

It described a plan to designate Mexico a "safe third country", among other plans that had already been revealed by Mexico's foreign minister on Monday.

If Mexico were to be a safe third country, migrants' asylum applications would be processed there rather than in the US.