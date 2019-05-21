Retailer Amazon nears victory in rainforest battle over domain name

Amazon Inc has been seeking rights to the domain name since 2012.

In Summary

• Brazil lamented the ICANN decision and said it should have opted for shared governance of the domain, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

• ICANN had extended until last month a deadline for the parties to reach a deal.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, is close to winning a seven-year battle with eight Latin American countries over the .amazon internet domain.

Amazon Inc has been seeking rights to the domain name since 2012. But Amazon basin countries Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname have argued that it refers to their geographic region and should not be the monopoly of one company.

The global Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which oversees internet addresses, said on Monday it had decided to proceed with the designation requested by Amazon Inc pending a 30-day period of public comment after the eight nations bordering the world’s largest rainforest and the company failed to reach an agreement.

Brazil lamented the ICANN decision and said it should have opted for shared governance of the domain, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

ICANN had extended until last month a deadline for the parties to reach a deal.

ICANN placed the company’s .amazon request on a “Will not proceed” footing in 2013, but an independent review process sought by the company faulted that decision and ICANN then told the Amazon basin nations they had to reach an agreement with the company.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
World
21 May 2019 - 10:22

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. The invisible silent killer in Eastlands
    6h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
    1d ago World

  5. Bluebird grew to chartered flights king through sweat - GM
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos