Corridors of Power

Some senior officials at KRA are planning to quit following the appointment of James Mburu as their boss. Two of them told the Star that they believe they will be targeted because they have previously crossed paths with Mburu, a spy who busted tax evaders and their associates. Mburu was appointed on Thursday and immediately swung into action. He is reportedly planning massive reshuffles.
A senior officer at an investigating agency has hit the jackpot in the ongoing anti-corruption crusade. The man who hails from Eastern has commissioned himself to protect county officials under investigation by leaking details of all investigations to the subjects at a price. For his services, the senior investigator's brother was recently employed by a county government even though his papers were submitted a month past the deadline.
A senior MP from Rift Valley has become a subject of online vitriol months after falling out with Deputy President William Ruto. The lawmaker who holds a senior position at the National Assembly has been on the receiving end, with social media users taking advantage of any of his postings throw dirt at him. Almost two years now, the legislator has not been seen accompanying the DP in any of Ruto’s weekend activities even when they are in his constituency. The besieged MP – unable to stomach the insults – has resorted to block his irritating followers after deleting their comments.
That Senators and their National Assembly counterparts do not agree on seniority is not a matter that is strange to Kenyans. However, with the two sides pulling ranks every day on matters legislation, the question many want to be answered is why they easily get common ground when it comes to matters cash. A member of the August House was overheard taunting his colleagues that they should be responding to critical matters of the state the same way they did during a Kamukunji on the House allowances.
Just who is protecting the land grabbing cartels in the city? A group of well-organized land grabbing gangs have been invading legally owned personal property with the protection of administration police officers with abandon. Police seem to be unable to stop these gangs who are subdividing and selling to unsuspecting buyers. Provincial administration officials under whose jurisdiction the properties fall have looked the other sides because they are beneficiaries of the grabbed land.