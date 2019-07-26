Libya shipwreck: Scores of migrants feared drowned

At least 115 people are missing, feared drowned, after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Libya, a navy official says.

Gen Ayoub Kacem said 134 people were rescued and a body recovered.

The boat was carrying some 250 people from a number of African and Arab countries when it sank 8km (five miles) from the coast, Gen Kacem said.

The UN's refugee agency said it was the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean so far this year.

At least 65 migrants died in May after their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia. Sixteen people survived.

A total of 164 people died on the route between Libya and Europe in the first four months of 2019, UNHCR figures show.

The latest tragedy happened soon after the boat had set sail from the Libyan town of al Khoms, some 120km east of Tripoli.

The UNHCR earlier said it understood as many as 150 people were missing and 150 people had been rescued by local fishermen and returned to Libya by coastguards.