SUDAN VIOLENCE

Security forces try to disperse Sudanese sit-in protesters - live TV

In Summary

• The Sudanese military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests over his 30 years in office.

• A medical association affiliated to protesters said at least one person was killed and several were injured in the raid, which is still in progress.

Members of Sudan's alliance of opposition and protest groups chant slogans outside Sudan's Central Bank during the second day of a strike, as tensions mounted with the country's military rulers over the transition to democracy, in Khartoum, Sudan on May 29, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese security forces entered the site of a sit-in in central Khartoum early on Monday amid gunfire, witnesses and Arab television stations reported, in what activists said was an attempt to disperse the protest outside the Defence Ministry.

A medical association affiliated to protesters said at least one person was killed and several were injured in the raid, which is still in progress.

“The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest,” the main protest group said in a statement, urging the Sudanese people to come to their rescue.

Live images broadcast by Arab television stations showed tents used by the protesters on fire, as other protesters ran away from the scene.

The Sudanese military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests over his 30 years in office.

But thousands of protesters continued to camp outside the Defence Ministry, demanding that military rulers who replaced Bashir hand over power to civilians.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

by REUTERS Reuters
Africa
03 June 2019 - 08:18

