Sudan's defence minister says security forces won't permit attempts to divide them - SUNA

In Summary
• Awad Mohamed said the armed forces appreciated reasons for protests against President Bashir's rule but would not allow a breakdown of security.
Sudan's defence minister said on Monday that security forces would not permit attempts to divide them, according to comments carried by state news agency SUNA.
Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, who is also Sudan's first vice president, said the armed forces appreciated the reasons for protests against President Omar al-Bashir's rule but would not allow a breakdown of security.
