Sudanese soldiers step in to protect protesters -witnesses

In Summary
• The demonstrators have camped for two nights outside the compound, part of an attempt to increase pressure on President Omar al-Bashir to step down after nearly 30 years in office.
Sudanese soldiers intervened to protect protesters from security forces who attempted to break up a sit in outside the defence ministry, demonstrators and witnesses said.
Security forces on pickup trucks were firing tear gas as they charged towards thousands of anti-government demonstrators.
More to follow
