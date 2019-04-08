Sudanese soldiers step in to protect protesters -witnesses

In Summary

• The demonstrators have camped for two nights outside the compound, part of an attempt to increase pressure on President Omar al-Bashir to step down after nearly 30 years in office.

 Sudanese soldiers intervened to protect protesters from security forces who attempted to break up a sit in outside the defence ministry, demonstrators and witnesses said.

Security forces on pickup trucks were firing tear gas as they charged towards thousands of anti-government demonstrators.

More to follow

by Reuters
Africa
08 April 2019 - 11:40

