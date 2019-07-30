Ex-presidential candidate acquitted of attempted suicide charge

Former Presidential candidate Solomon Gichira was on Tuesday acquitted of an attempted suicide charge and malicious damage to property.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, however, convicted him on the charge of creating a disturbance at IEBC offices.

The court discharged Gichira, but warned him not to commit any other offence in the next six months.

Speaking after being released, the politician said there was a miscarriage of justice because he never wanted to commit suicide as had been alleged.

He said he will still vie for the top seat in the next General Election.

He was charged in 2017, with attempted suicide and damaging an air conditioner, door and an internet socket valued at Sh30,000.