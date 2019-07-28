Close

Police arrest man caught on video fatally slashing 'chicken thief' with panga

• They will be arraigned in  court on Monday to face murder charges.

• The incident took place at Shinyalu in Kakamega county.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
28 July 2019 - 14:36
Liseche was caught in camera slashing a man alleged to have stolen a chicken in Shinyalu, Kakamega county.
DCI detectives have arrested a man who was captured on video brutally slashing a man for allegedly stealing a chicken.

Francis Muse Liseche, alias President, was arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place at Shinyalu, Kakamega county.

The victim succumbed to injuries.

Three other suspects have been arrested, including the owner of the chicken.

The other three suspects are34-year-old Evans Lichoti Ashihundu, 43-year-old Agapitus Ingosi Ang’uswa and 48-year-old Reuben Smith Shitambasi.

All are in lawful custody helping in further investigations.

They will be arraigned in  court on Monday to face murder charges.

In  a tweet, the DCI urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands.

