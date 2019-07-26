Dairy farmers told to make their own animal feed

Dairy farmers are alarmed by the high cost of production attributed to the increasing prices of animal feed.

Producing a litre of milk in Kenya costs about Sh24 while in Uganda, the price is less than Sh15.

Small-scale dairy farmers producing an average of seven to eight litres of milk per cow per day are not able to break even.

But Andrew Tuimur, the Agriculture CAS, said farmers can cut the cost of production by Sh10 if they produce their own feed.

Speaking to the Star on phone on Thursday, Tuimur said feed represents60 to 70 per cent of the cost of production.

According to the Tegemeo Institute, the cost of producing a litre of milk in the country is between Sh19 to Sh25. But industry players want the cost reduced to Sh14 to be able to remain competitive within the East Africa region.

“I encourage farmers to mix their own feeds at home, and this will directly translate to reducing he cost of milk production of milk," Tuimur said.

He urged farmers to plant silage, hay, legumes like lucerne, desmodium and sunflower to provide energy and proteins. Then mix this with minerals.

"Farmers in Central and Uasin Gishu do this and they have substantially reduced the cost of production to Sh14 per litres as opposed to the normal Sh24-Sh25,” he said.

The CAS said that as long as farmers use the right ingredients when making their own feeds, the quality will be good.