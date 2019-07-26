Dairy farmers told to make their own animal feed

• Cost of producing one litre of milk is Sh24 in Kenya, a less than Sh15 in Uganda.
• Agriculture ministry says farmers should make their own feed to reduce cost of production.
Dairy farmers are alarmed by the high cost of production attributed to the increasing prices of animal feed.
Producing a litre of milk in Kenya costs about Sh24 while in Uganda, the price is less than Sh15.
Small-scale dairy farmers producing an average of seven to eight litres of milk per cow per day are not able to break even.
But Andrew Tuimur, the Agriculture CAS, said farmers can cut the cost of production by Sh10 if they produce their own feed.
Speaking to the Star on phone on Thursday, Tuimur said feed represents60 to 70 per cent of the cost of production.
According to the Tegemeo Institute, the cost of producing a litre of milk in the country is between Sh19 to Sh25. But industry players want the cost reduced to Sh14 to be able to remain competitive within the East Africa region.
“I encourage farmers to mix their own feeds at home, and this will directly translate to reducing he cost of milk production of milk," Tuimur said.
He urged farmers to plant silage, hay, legumes like lucerne, desmodium and sunflower to provide energy and proteins. Then mix this with minerals.
"Farmers in Central and Uasin Gishu do this and they have substantially reduced the cost of production to Sh14 per litres as opposed to the normal Sh24-Sh25,” he said.
The CAS said that as long as farmers use the right ingredients when making their own feeds, the quality will be good.
Farmers in Central and Uasin Gishu do this and they have substantially reduced production costs to Sh14 per litre as opposed to the normal Sh24-25.Andrew Tuimur, Agriculture CAS
“It is not a guarantee that what is produced by some feed manufacturers is high quality. Some animal feeds have been tested and found to be of low quality. So you would rather mix your own feeds where you are sure. If you have to buy, then buy from a source you know is doing the right thing,” he said.
Tuimur said farmers should ensure routine vaccination against diseases and deworming. Animals should be dewormed at least every three months.
“Consistency in the feeding system is very important, whether during the dry or wet season," he said.
The CAS encouraged farmers to build storage facilities to store feed for the dry season. "It is really how you manage your feeding system and of course the breeds of the animal,” he said.
"It is very critical for farmers to ensure consistent supply of milk by conserving hay and silage. The current situation was not anticipated, the rains have delayed by one month and the supply has drastically dropped,” Nixon Sigey, the managing director, New KCC, said
On milk safety, Tuimur cautioned dairy farmers to observe the withdrawal period of seven to 14 days on animal treated with antibiotics.
“If you do not adhere to this, it may lead to antimicrobial resistance," he said
The government has formed a multi-agency team to look at issues of food safety, but the most important thing is to educate people to observe hygiene, Tuimur said.
"Wash hands with hot water when milking and cool the milk in a cooling machine so that the bacteria load does not build up. The ministry of agriculture has distributed over 350 milk coolers to farmer cooperatives and groups countrywide," Tuimur said.
(Edited by V. Graham)