Time to write obituary for Jubilee Party

It is clear the Jubilee Party is dead. The reference DP Willian Ruto is making to Jubilee, as if he's a distant party member yet he's second in command, is a clear indication that Jubilee is no more.

What more evidence do you need that the party is almost gone? If the DP can refer to his party in a third-party reference, that says the party is dead.

It's now obvious there is no Jubilee Party, nor has there ever been. Parties are vehicles for elections. It started a long time ago and I wonder what the DP is wondering if his leader Uhuru, who was leading the opposition (Kanu), led all the opposition leaders into supporting Mwai Kibaki in 2007? Ruto was a member of Kanu before he bolted and joined ODM with Raila Odinga and other Pentagon members.

Basically, we don’t have parties. They are merely vehicles assembled for one objective of getting to State House. Once that has been achieved or not, next time look for another vehicle with a new driver and conductor.

So, Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju is doing what is right, what everyone else including Ruto himself has done. Ruto was a team member of ODM. As ODM was heading towards the election of 2013, he left the party. But even though he had been kicked out of the Cabinet, what he was doing is the same as what Tuju is doing now.

If I were to advise Ruto and politicians in Jubilee, I would simply ask them to be honest with themselves and accept the fact that the party will not be there in 2022. It is not tenable and it is simply not possible that the party will still be alive then.

So, if they are making plans, they should not bank on Jubilee as it stands. This is not the Jubilee we know in terms of membership, structure or leadership. If Uhuru left this party to you today, what would you have? If Raia left ODM, what would be left?.

The University don spoke to the Star