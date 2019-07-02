Buyers face eviction from ex-spy chief Kanyotu's land

Buyers of land that was owned by former spymaster James Kanyotu risk losing their investments.

Kanyotu's widow Margaret Nyakinyua Murigu is now urging the High Court to cancel all the titles issued to individuals and companies which bought land from the 500-acre Kangaita Coffee Estate Limited in Ruiru, Kiambu, valued at more than Sh10 billion.

Nyakinyua, in the case filed under a certificate of urgency, is asking the court to issue orders of eviction and demolition of structures put up on the farm in dispute, which is 200m Ruiru police station.

She said the land was sold when there was caveat emptor published in the press warning members of the public against buying it since it was subject of litigation.

In court papers, Nyakinyua said that on November 29, 2014, and May 30, 2019, they placed a caveat emptor in one of the daily newspapers warning members of the public against buying the land.

She said the parcel was not up for sale as there was a court injunction restraining all transfers and dealings on the disputed land reference number L.R. No 11261/76 registered under Kangaita Coffee Estate Ltd.

Two Kanyotu's widows Nyakinyua and Mary Wanjiku, who are both administrators, placed the adverts in the newspaper through the law firm of Wahome & Akedi.

The widows says they did not authorise any sale, subdivision of the land to Trendsetters Investments Limited, Mariot Africa International Limited or any other person or third party claiming ownership.

“Any such persons, prospective and interested parties are therefore warned that any dealings related to the said property are void abinitio ( of no legal effect) and are taken at your own risk,” the widows stated in the advert then added , “ the land is still subject of litigation.”