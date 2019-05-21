Man detained for killing son, 10, after pooping in house

A man suspected of killing his 10-year-old son in Kayole after he pooped and vomited in the house has been detained for 10 days pending investigations.

Daniel Odongo is alleged to have murdered his son by assaulting him, causing his death. Police said the suspect has been living with his son.

Investigating officer Edward Mlanda told the court that on May 16, Odongo who was staying with his son is believed to have severely beaten him after the boy developed a stomach problem.