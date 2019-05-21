Man detained for killing son, 10, after pooping in house

• The boy had a stomach problem.
A man suspected of killing his 10-year-old son in Kayole after he pooped and vomited in the house has been detained for 10 days pending investigations.
Daniel Odongo is alleged to have murdered his son by assaulting him, causing his death. Police said the suspect has been living with his son.
Investigating officer Edward Mlanda told the court that on May 16, Odongo who was staying with his son is believed to have severely beaten him after the boy developed a stomach problem.
The suspect allegedly assaulted him and left him lying in bed. When Odongo came back to the house after cleaning the mess and utensils, he found the minor shivering.Investigating officer Edward Mlanda
The boy had allegedly eaten food that caused a stomach disorder and since he was all alone in the house, he was unable to go to the toilet, and he relieved himself in the house. He also vomited in the house.
He took the son to Wilmad health centre, where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival.
Mlanda said Odongo was arrested the same day at the health centre and taken to Kayole station.
“I have not completed my investigations and need more time to enable me to record statements from prosecution witnesses and get a postmortem report from the expert,” the affidavits read.
Makadara chief magistrate granted police more time.
The case will be mentioned on June 3.