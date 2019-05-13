How mobile cash lenders fleece you using apps

Branch International has a flexible weekly payment plan under which customers who borrow Sh500 pay a total of Sh76 as interest in four weeks. This is an equivalent of 15.2 per cent per month.

To date, Tala has disbursed over 5.6 million loans worth Sh30 billion to over one million customers since its launch in March 2014 as M-Kopo Rahisi.

By mid-2017 Branch had disbursed 1.5 million loans worth Sh3.63 billion to 350,000 customers since its launch in April 2015.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge says digital lenders are worse than village shylocks.

"At least shylocks hide. These platforms shout about themselves openly while impoverishing Kenyans," Njoroge told the Parliamentary Committee on Communications, Information and Innovation in August last year.

A report on digital lending released by Financial Services Deepening Kenya (FDS) in August last year shows that there are 49 digital credit providers in the country, with a new one launching every year.

Although the governor was talking about informal digital lenders, formal banks have taken the cue from such platforms, coming up with innovative digital and mobile lending tools that charge interest of between four and 7.5 per cent per month.

These rates translate to an APR of between 48 and 90 per cent per annum, way above the recommended cap of four per cent above CBK’s base lending rate that currently stands at nine per cent.

Almost all banks have turned to short term credit products charging monthly rates to conceal their exploitative tendencies.

Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) is perhaps the pacesetter in digital lending, having partnered with Safaricom to launch M-Swari, a mobile lending and saving platform in 2012.

This product charges borrowers an interest of 7.5 per cent per month. It has seen CBA become the leading bank in terms of customer subscription in Kenya, riding on over 30 million people on the Safaricom network.

The competition for a share of the lucrative mobile money saw Equity Bank partner with Airtel to launch Equitel – a communication and mobile money platform in 2015.