KDF officer shoots dead three relatives, turns gun on self

A Kenya Defence Forces Soldier has shot dead three of his relatives before turning the gun on himself at Jua Kali area in Eldoret.

The soldier drove himself to the home where his relatives live at around 5.30 am Monday morning where he carried out the killings.

He killed his step-mother and two uncles before he committed suicide.

The soldier is based at Gilgil and had travelled on Monday night before driving to his relatives' home.

Eldoret West police boss Zachariah Bitok said security officers have launched further investigations into the incident.

He said officers are at the home to probe what caused the incident.

Police are yet to collect the bodies from the scene.