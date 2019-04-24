Get yourself an umbrella and boots, as the rains are finally here.

The weatherman has made a turnaround and said rains in several parts of the country. This is contrary to the April 16 prediction that there would be no rains.

Only a few places in the country recorded rainfall in the April 15-21 forecast. This brought panic among farmers, some of whom are yet to plant as the long rains season delay.

Farmers in Rift Valley and Lake Victoria regions can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Kenya Meteorological Services yesterday predicted that they will receive good rains this week.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties are likely to experience rains over few places in the mornings.