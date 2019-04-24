• Farmers in Rift Valley and Lake Victoria regions can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Met yesterday predicted that they will receive good rains this week.
• The weatherman made a turnaround contrary to the April 16 prediction that there would be no rains.
Get yourself an umbrella and boots, as the rains are finally here.
Only a few places in the country recorded rainfall in the April 15-21 forecast. This brought panic among farmers, some of whom are yet to plant as the long rains season delay.
Farmers in Rift Valley and Lake Victoria regions can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Kenya Meteorological Services yesterday predicted that they will receive good rains this week.
Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties are likely to experience rains over few places in the mornings.
There will be showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon between Tuesday and Friday.
Met director Stella Aura said Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi counties will experience rains in the mornings throughout the forecast period.
There will be afternoon showers over several places between Tuesday and Friday.
Aura said Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo counties will also experience rains over few places in the morning, but cloudy conditions will prevail at night.
“Counties of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta are likely to experience rains over few places in the morning throughout the forecast period, with afternoon showers. The Coastal Strip of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties will experience showers over few places between Friday and Monday,” the forecast read.