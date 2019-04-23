Obado seeks Sh500m to complete stalled Migori Stadium

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is seeking an additional Sh500 million to complete the rehabilitation of County Stadium which stalled in 2013.

Some Sh30 million was allocated for the completion of the works at the stadium in 2015.

Rehabilitation of the stadium was one of Obado's campaign pledges during the 2013 General Election. The works were to be complete by 2015.

Obado on Friday told Sports and Culture Cheif Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor that the stadium stalled due to lack of funds. Noor was in Migori to celebrate the recognition of Thim Lich Ohinga as a World Heritage Site.

“The Ministry of Sports being in Migori is God sent. We need support to complete the stadium,” Obado said.

Residents have criticised the governor for failing to rehabilitate the stadium, saying counties like Kakamega, Meru, Mombasa, Nakuru and Machakos have either built or rehabilitated their stadiums.

“The stadium could not be completed because of lack of funds. We need a sports funds from the national government to support completion,” Obado said.›

The stadium is designed to have a capacity of 20,000. "It will be a very wonderful stadium although, currently, it is not a stadium,” Obado said.

The gates to the stadium have remained closed except during occasional local games and social functions. Most of the field has been turned to a green lodge for randy lovers whenever dusk set in. It also an idling place for drug abusers.

Lack of stands, changing rooms, perimeter wall to separate players and spectators and markings, Migori Youth which plays in the Nationwide League has been forced to use the Awendo Green Stadium, home of Premier League side Sony Sugar.

“Sport is an integral part of culture and well-being. That is why we seek as a county to complete the stadium,” Obado said.

Edited by Peter Obuya