Jimnah Mbaru sells 50 million of his Britam Shares to Swiss firm

Investment banker Jimnah Mbaru has sold 50 million of his shares in Britam Holdings to Swiss Reinsurance Company commonly known as Swiss Re.

The acquisition done through a private transaction has seen Mbaru make at least Sh425 million going by trading price per share of the insurer as of the close of trading yesterday.

Upon completion of the transaction, Swiss Re will hold 15.79 per cent of the total issued ordinary shares of Britam.