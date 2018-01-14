 Skip to main content
The Star, Kenya
January 14, 2018

Petrol cost up by Sh2.13 in January review

By WILLIAM MWANGI @williammwangijr
A file photo of an attendant offloading petrol at a station in Mombasa. /Elkana Jacob
A file photo of an attendant offloading petrol at a station in Mombasa. /Elkana Jacob

Motorists will pay more for fuel in the latest review by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The price of super petrol jumped the most by Sh2.13 per litre, while diesel and kerosene costs increased by Sh2.39 and Sh3.36 per litre respectively in the mid month review.

In Nairobi, drivers will pay Sh106.30, from Sh104.17, per litre of super petrol and Sh94.82 from the previous Sh92.44 for diesel. They will pay Sh74.78 for kerosene.

In the port city of Mombasa, they will be charged Sh103.01 from December's Sh100.89 for petrol and Sh91.55 from Sh89.17 for diesel, while kerosene will retail at Sh72.01.

In Kisumu, super petrol's cost has been caped at Sh108.24, diesel at Sh96.99 and kerosene at Sh76.69. 

Nakuru motorists will be charged Sh106.99 for petrol, Sh95.74 for diesel and Sh75.62 for kerosene.

The regulator attributed the higher prices to higher crude oil prices in the international market.

 "The free on board price of Murban crude oil lifted in December 2017. It was posted at $64.85 (Sh6,682) per barrel, an increase of 1.89 per cent, from $63.65 (Sh6559) per barrel in October," ERC said in a statement.

"The rise has been caused by increased import costs, with super petrol going up by 3.99 per cent to $661.63 per tonne in December from $636.22 in November."

The cost of importing kerosene went up 6.36 per cent to $616.51 per tonne and that of diesel rose by 4.63 per cent to $568.82 from 543.63 per tonne last year.

ERC director general Robert Oimeke said the rise in value of the dollar was also a factor to consider.

“The mean monthly US dollar to Kenya shilling exchange rate appreciated by 0.30 per cent from Sh103.43 per dollar in November 2017 to Sh103.12 in December."

Click here for the latest political news

 

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDLINES
  • Thank you for participating in discussions on The Star, Kenya website. You are welcome to comment and debate issues, however take note that:
  • Comments that are abusive; defamatory; obscene; promote or incite violence, terrorism, illegal acts, hate speech, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or are otherwise objectionable in the Star’s  reasonable discretion shall not be tolerated and will be deleted.
  • Comments that contain unwarranted personal abuse will be deleted.
  • Strong personal criticism is acceptable if justified by facts and arguments.
  • Deviation from points of discussion may lead to deletion of comments.
  • Failure to adhere to this policy and guidelines may lead to blocking of offending users. Our moderator’s decision to block offending users is final.
Video Vault
Poll of the day
Most Popular
1
Nyoro's bodyguard shot, his father killed in Kabete home attack
2
Don's wife collapses at her friend's burial, dies on way to hospital
3
Let me get 'circumcised' first, Weta tells Mudavadi on 2022 presidency
4
Uhuru jets back from SA, to return for pacts with Zuma
5
Is Gideon Moi shaping the agenda of Uhuru’s second and final term?
6
Eldoret families get Sh4.5 billion compensation in Langas estate row
7
Kisumu defends award of Sh99.5m road tender to ex-MP Nderitu
8
NASA's radical plan for Raila's swearing-in
9
Residents desert border village after al Shabaab attack, put up flag
10
Kenyans push for jobless man to paint school buses yellow
Must read
Courageous or cowardly? Kenyans ponder Igathe's resignation
NASA's radical plan for Raila's swearing-in
Igathe resigns as Deputy Governor, says Sonko doesn't trust him
Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi's election nullified
CA fines Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Sh311 million for poor services
Ruto’s 2022 bid causes a stir in Mt Kenya
Latest News
Egypt approves cabinet reshuffle ahead of elections
Lobby to sue police, Uasin Gishu for injuring hawkers during eviction
Coast orphan dies before Sh1 million surgery to treat heart disease
SA protests to US embassy over Trump's 'shithole remark
Liberia ruling party expels president Johnson Sirleaf
Don's wife collapses at her friend's burial, dies on way to hospital
Popular in classifieds
Popular in Latest news
1
Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi's election nullified
2
Igathe resigns as Deputy Governor, says Sonko doesn't trust him
3
Radio Citizen journalist beaten by cop, detained for hours in Malindi
4
Joho nominates 18 chief officers, 2 assembly board members
Popular in National news
1
Ruto’s 2022 bid causes a stir in Mt Kenya
2
Igathe quits, says failed to gain Sonko's confidence
3
I won’t leave office with anyone’s cash, I will pay all my bills – Governor Korane
4
Lecturers in strike threat over delayed CBA negotiations
Popular in Business news
1
Chase Bank depositors to shift to SBM Bank in a few weeks
2
Tea prices grow slightly at Mombasa auction
3
Roadside declarations
Popular in Sport news
1
Bring on the world:Kenya target associate status as ICC U19 World Cup bowl off in New Zealand tomorrow
2
Kimanzi tips youngster Omulanga to shine
3
Action Resumes:Kenya Cup league returns this weekend as KCB host Homeboyz in top of the table clash
4
Obiri, Kering shine:World 5000m champion wards of half marathon record holder
The Star, Kenya
Partner sites
Follow The Star, Kenya
Online services
© 2018 The Star, Kenya. All Rights Reserved