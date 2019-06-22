Jowie murder trial twist, Kakamega twins woes, Ruto's whirlwind tours: Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

The supremacy battle between the Senate and the National Assembly escalated on Thursday after Senators voted to overturn record 18 bills passed by their counterparts without their input.

The motion co-owned by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya) requires speaker Kenneth Lusaka to file an urgent case at the High Court challenging decisions of the MPs.

Orengo and Murkomen expressed frustration at the hand of their colleagues at the National Assembly whom they accused of unilaterally passing bills touching on counties.

