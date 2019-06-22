Jowie murder trial twist, Kakamega twins woes, Ruto's whirlwind tours: Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The supremacy battle between the Senate and the National Assembly escalated on Thursday after Senators voted to overturn record 18 bills passed by their counterparts without their input.
The motion co-owned by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya) requires speaker Kenneth Lusaka to file an urgent case at the High Court challenging decisions of the MPs.
Orengo and Murkomen expressed frustration at the hand of their colleagues at the National Assembly whom they accused of unilaterally passing bills touching on counties.
Fresh details emerge in Jowie murder case
Fresh details have emerged in the Monica Kimani murder case ahead of the trial next week.
A statement by Brian Kasaine shows why police believe that Joseph 'Jowie' Kuria and his then-fiancee, TV Journalist Jacque Maribe – murdered Monica.
Another statement by investigating officer Maxwell Otieno of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations also outlines events that could have led to the murder.
Kakamega twins seek refuge at police station after family drama
The identical twins, who have grabbed headlines in the last week, spent a night at Kakamega police station following a commotion involving their parents in Kakamega town on Thursday.
Parents from both sides engaged in a fracas after Melvis Imbayi’s mother, Angeline Omina, took her daughter as relatives of the identical twins planned to meet Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.
The twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias and their parents were left alone.
Inside Ruto's record 300 tours in 18 months
Deputy President William Ruto has mounted aggressive campaigns to buttress his 2022 presidential bid, clocking at least 300 stops across the country in the last 18 months.
Despite President Uhuru Kenyatta's early campaigns warning, which led to his angry speech in Kasarani last weekend, Ruto has sustained a countrywide tour blitz ostensibly launching development projects and conducting church harambees.
Uhuru steers clear of politics in Eldoret tour
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday avoided politics when he toured DP William Ruto’s Eldoret turf and opened the revived Rivatex.
However, the Deputy President William Ruto pledged full support for the President to achieve his vision and agenda before retirement.
Uhuru focused on the commissioning of the new production line and the benefits the company would have to the country. He urged Kenyans to unite regardless of their tribes.
Senator formulates bill to regulate street vending
No street vendor will sub-let, transfer or re-assign vending space or stall allocated to them should a new bill become law.
The bill further proposes that street traders register for a permit from the Trade ministry through their county finance executives before being allowed to operate.
The bill sponsored by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru wants the executives to maintain a register of the vendors and forward the same to the Treasury for issuance of a permit.