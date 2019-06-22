Fresh details emerge in Jowie murder case

Fresh details have emerged in the Monica Kimani murder case ahead of the trial next week.

A statement by Brian Kasaine shows why police believe that Joseph 'Jowie' Kuria and his then-fiancee, TV Journalist Jacque Maribe – murdered Monica.

Another statement by investigating officer Maxwell Otieno of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations also outlines events that could have led to the murder.

Kasaine, who had been arrested and then released in connection with the murder, gives details of Jowie's activities on the night of the murder as well as the days that followed.

In his statement, Otieno concludes that his team has "overwhelming evidence" against Jowie and Maribe.

"Our investigations established that both the accused persons were directly responsible for the death of the deceased Monica Nyawira," his statement says.

The two statements obtained by the Star are part of the documents to be relied on from Tuesday when the trial of the murder that happened on the night of September 19, 2018.

Kasaine told the police that he had given Jowie the gun with which he is believed to have shot himself. He said that he had given Jowie the gun on a previous occasion as he knew him as an "undercover officer".

He narrated the happenings of September 20, 2018, when the police believe Jowie tried to destroy evidence.

He said he received a WhatsApp call from Jowie at around 2am seeking to know if he had "paraffin or anything flammable or air freshener in the house."

"I got surprised at such request of these items by him at such late hour," Kasaine's statement reads.

He further narrated that at around 3pm, the same day, he met Jowie outside the house in which he lived with Maribe.

"I wanted to borrow their car keys so that I could use it to go and pick up my son from school. He was wearing a white vest, grey sweat pants. He was in deep thought and distracted," Kasaine says.

He adds that he "jokingly" asked Jowie why he was looking for paraffin in the middle of the night.