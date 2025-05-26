in-pictures

logo
[PHOTOS] Police lob teargas as medical workers strike
PHOTOS: Ruto hands over Mukuru housing units
[PHOTOS] Leaders show solidarity with Natembeya in court
[PHOTOS] Natembeya presented in court
[PHOTOS] Ruto meets South Africa's Director-General of State Security Agency
Interior CS Murkomen pays Raila courtesy visit
[PHOTO] Mudavadi meets Kenyans in Brazil, pledges support for diaspora investment
[PHOTOS] UHC workers protest over unresolved grievances
[PHOTOS] DP hosts Nyandarua grassroots, elected leaders at Karen residence
