Star-farmer

The Mapema Kit was developed by researchers at the Veterinary Science Research Institute (VSRI-KALRO).
International financial institutions urged to stop financing land grabs and agribusiness giants
Kamande's farm thrives on composting, homemade fertiliser, natural pest control methods.
Treasury CS Mbadi says the project will support smallholder farmers and producer cooperatives
Export volume to EU dropped from 213,170 tonnes in 2023 to 188,956 tonnes in 2024.
The project is backed by a contribution of Sh646.3 million (US$5 million) from MoFA.
St George’s Primary School demonstrates how 4K clubs are the future of food security and job creation
Kenya has traditionally been reliant on UAE and broader Middle East but is now targeting African nations.
Kenya Poultry Farmers supports farmers by supplying farm inputs, feed, chicks and training them.