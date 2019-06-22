Senate, National Assembly wars head to court

The supremacy battle between the Senate and the National Assembly escalated on Thursday after Senators voted to overturn record 18 bills passed by their counterparts without their input.

The motion co-owned by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya) requires speaker Kenneth Lusaka to file an urgent case at the High Court challenging decisions of the MPs.

Orengo and Murkomen expressed frustration at the hand of their colleagues at the National Assembly whom they accused of unilaterally passing bills touching on counties.

Senators accuse National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and the MPs for overlooking and undermining them on matters legislation.

“In respect of all the Bills originating from the National Assembly, the Speaker of the National Assembly has not sought the concurrence of the Speaker of the Senate as to whether the Bills concern counties,” Murkomen said.

The Senators unanimously vowed to mount an epic legal war against the National Assembly.

They noted that the outcome of the case will shape the relationship between the two Houses forever.

“This probably will be one of the most important judicial matters raised in the High Court. The decision made by the Court will contribute greatly to the laws of and jurisprudence of this land,” Orengo said when he rose to second the motion moved by Murkomen.

Senate said it will rely on the lawyers in the House to convince the High Court to declare unconstitutional the 18 pieces of legislation that were bulldozed by the National Assembly.

“All the lawyers in this House who carry a practising certificate are going to be part and parcel of this process,” Murkomen said.