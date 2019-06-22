Kakamega twins seek refuge at police station after family drama

The identical twins, who have grabbed headlines in the last week, spent a night at Kakamega police station following a commotion involving their parents in Kakamega town on Thursday.

Parents from both sides engaged in a fracas after Melvis Imbayi’s mother, Angeline Omina, took her daughter as relatives of the identical twins planned to meet Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias and their parents were left alone.

Omina accused the family of the twins of piling pressure on her daughter to continue living with Rosemary Onyango, the mother of the twins, at their home in Likuyani.

Prior to this, Melon and Sharon’s grandfather, Shem Abuti, is said to have grabbed Omina and slapped her moments before she fled the scene - a stone throw away from Oparanya’s office.

Melon and Sharon then went to the police station. Police sought Melvis and her mother and they were taken to the station on Thursday evening. The three teens spent the night at the station.

But on Friday, their parents Wilson Luta and Omina (Melvis) and Richard Olukokha and Onyango (Melon and Sharon) engaged in a hide and seek game with the media to avoid “adverse publicity”.

The teens were moved in a police lorry from the police canteen where they had been taken for breakfast to the deputy OCPD’s office, 150 meters apart to avoid contact with the media.