Inside Ruto's record 300 tours in 18 months

The politician popularly referred to as the Bullfighter — for his love for bullfighting escapades — said the opinions of Ruto's critics could have been informed by his predecessors, who made the office lame duck.

“His (Ruto's) predecessors were not swift and aggressive as he is. Kenyans must have thought that is how occupants of that office should carry themselves,” he said.

We should appreciate that we have someone with that capacity to move around the country, Khalwale said.

Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa warned Ruto's opponents against slamming his countrywide tours, saying they have lost focus and want to clutch at straws.

“Our competitors have panicked. They should focus on what the DP is doing when touring the country rather than linking it to 2022 politics,” he said.

Barasa, another key ally of Ruto in Western region, insisted that Ruto has been visiting various regions on invitation by political leaders to either launch projects or help in Harambee.

“We have seen our opponents have also started harambees and launching projects in trying to play catch-up,” he said.

ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire said by working outside the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee Ruto “smacks of 'open defiance.”

“This shows a clear split in Jubilee, manifests a divided leadership and demonstrates the inability to work as a team and smacks of a man pursuing his own dreams outside the President's framework,” the former Kitutu Masaba MP said.

Bosire said the DP's countrywide tours are purely personal and political by "a man who is in a hurry and bad mannered to do things his own way.”

“By pursuing his own agenda, Ruto is at loggerheads with the president's programmes and therefore defiant of the presidency,” he said, noting that he should instead work with the projects committee chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

Siaya Woman Representative Christine Ombaka said the projects the DP has been launching across the country are 'discriminatory and fake” with a 2022 agenda.

“If they are really genuine, why are we not seeing the line ministers involved? He is just doing the launch himself. It is simple, he is campaigning for 2022,” she said.

Earlier president Uhuru appeared to clip Ruto's 2022 wings when he established the National Development Implementation Committee of the cabinet chaired by Matiang'i to oversee all government projects.

With the launch of projects being the heart of the DP's 2022 campaign strategy, Ruto quickly opted for church fundraisers and donations to sustain his countrywide tours.

When not making a trip to one corner of the country , he is hosting various delegations at his official Karen office for meetings seen has part of his 2022 presidential campaigns plan.

Recently, in a clear indication yet that the DP is keen to endear himself to the voters, he has changed tact, adopting the “hustlers nation” tag .

In recent months, Ruto has been showing up in roadside eateries to share meals with the electorate, buying and sharing roasted maize or even just stopping to greet the commoners.

A fortnight ago on Saturday while in Busia county, Ruto took off his expensive shoes and wore cum boots to join farmers plant rice. He also stopped by the roadside to buy roasted maize.

The following Sunday, while attending a church function in Nyandarua county, he stopped by a roadside food kiosk and ordered for a cup of tea and mandazi.

He would also buy roasted maize by the roadside moments after gracing another church function in Dagoreti South constituency, Nairobi.

During the church service, which was also attended by a host of MPs allied to him, Ruto has defended his countrywide tours which his critics consider as part of the 2022 campaigns.

“We have people to serve and others want me to stay in the office. My role is to see government projects are implemented well and spend time with the people,” Ruto said in a church function in Kiambu.

The DP attended two church functions one at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Kasuku, Oljororok, Nyandarua County and later on closed the day in Nairobi's Dagoreti constituency.

On Saturday, he made two stops in Samburu county, in the morning he landed in Baragoi, Samburu North before making other stop in Samburu East also to launch women empowerment projects.

On Friday, he traversed Busia county, the first event was to launch the Sh5.8billion, 10,000-acre Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project, which will benefit 12,000 households in Port Victoria, Budalang'i, Busia county.

Within the same Budalang'i constituency, Ruto presided over the handing over of a five-acre parcel of land to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute by Busia County Government.

In the afternoon, he flew to the nearby Butula constituency to attended a function at Kingandole secondary school.

On June 2, the DP who is normally accompanied by a huge delegation of MPs and governors allied to him attended three church functions.

He started his day at St Martin's Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) before proceeding to Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) both within Ruiru constituency, Kiambu county.

In the afternoon, he joined worshippers for another function at St Veronica Catholic Church Githurai, Nairobi County.

On May 31, Ruto who was accompanied by even MPs crisis-crossed the larger Kisii region popularise the Jubilee development agenda and attending church harambees.