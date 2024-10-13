logo
ADVERTISEMENT

counties

Ukambani leaders convene to review region’s economic blue print
Youth urged to enroll in TVETS, avoid relying on white collar jobs
Boost as Baringo receives maternal health equipment
ADVERTISEMENT
KMPDU issues 2-week strike notice for Moi Referral doctors
Grade 9 transition a success in Machakos – school heads
Coast lobby welcomes government dissolution of nuclear power agency
Religious group defends chief spy over abduction accusations
ADVERTISEMENT
Mwingi Central residents decry widespread illegal sand harvesting
State to complete Uasin Gishu’s Sh5bn stalled mega projects
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Counties
Business
Health
    Opinion
    Sports
    Siasa
      Sasa
      Partner Sites
      logo
      Privacy PolicyTerms and Conditions
      © The Star 2024. All rights reserved
      Advertise with us:+254 711 046 000[email protected]