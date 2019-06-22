Uhuru steers clear of politics in Eldoret tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday avoided politics when he toured DP William Ruto’s Eldoret turf and opened the revived Rivatex.

However, the Deputy President William Ruto pledged full support for the President to achieve his vision and agenda before retirement.

Uhuru focused on the commissioning of the new production line and the benefits the company would have to the country. He urged Kenyans to unite regardless of their tribes.

Uhuru said his main agenda is to unite Kenyans and improve the economy for future generations. He said the Big Four Agenda was the most ambitious vision for Kenya and it would be achieved through the revival of companies like Rivatex, Kicomi in Kisumu and Mountex among others.

“We are a government that keeps the promises we made to our people and today we are here to answer one of our pledges to revive Rivatex as part of the expansion of national cake through the manufacturing sector,” Uhuru said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who was not supposed to speak, was however given a chance by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. He is a critic of the President and the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Sudi welcomed the President and said the revival of Rivatex is a major milestone.

“This country has only one President and it’s you. Eldoret is your sitting room and we want you to keep on coming because we have achieved a lot since you joined hands with DP Ruto,” Sudi said.

The MP spoke in political parables indicating that the President and residents of the region are inseparable.

“You are our baggage and we are your baggage your excellency. We must carry each other,” Sudi said amid cheers.

Sudi said Uhuru should ignore propaganda and heated politics at times and visit the Rift Valley region because he had a special connection to the region.

“You and the DP brought unity to our people when no one imagined that Kalenjins and Kikuyus would work together and that is where we still stand,” he said.

Uhuru thanked the government of India for investing about Sh5 billion in Rivatex noting that such initiatives were part of the social economic revival of the country.

Uhuru said revival of Rivatex would help to create 3, 000 jobs and usher in a new dawn for cotton farming in more than 24 counties where 500,000 farmers would also benefit and create more jobs.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, Cabinet secretaries Henry Rotich, George Magoha and Peter Munya were present.

