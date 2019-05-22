Ruto US trip off, Ethnic imbalance in counties, Joho succession war: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
State House has reportedly scuttled Deputy President William Ruto’s trip to the United States and Canada, a move that could heighten tension in the ruling Jubilee Coalition.
The trips have also precipitated a fall-out in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where a top diplomat has been sent on compulsory leave.
The Star has established that Ruto was to fly out for an elaborate tour of the two countries in a strategic rebranding move.
Ouko flags ethnic imbalance in counties
A number of county assemblies have violated the constitutional requirement that a third of their workforce be sourced from other regions.
Various audit reports for the 2017-18 financial year reveal that a number of counties, especially in Rift Valley, Central and parts of Western, are culpable.
Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that out of West Pokot's 95 workers, 85 are from the dominant community.
Conmen 'allocating' affordable houses at Park Road
Beware of scammers 'allocating' houses in the affordable housing programme’s Park Road project at a fee.
The government has urged those who have fallen prey to this scam to report to the police.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by Housing secretary Patrick Bucha, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development said the problem has been reported at the Pangani police station for appropriate action.
NCIC lists hate speech hotspots
The National Cohesion Integration Commission has released a list of eight counties identified as hate speech hotspots.
The counties are Kiambu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo(Tiaty), Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega.
They are being monitored by the commission.
IEBC re-advertises CEO post, lowers 15 years' experience qualification to five
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission yesterday backed down and lowered from 15 to five the years of experience required for its CEO's job.
A case filed in court challenging the tight qualification forced the electoral agency to throw in the towel and re-advertised the post of Chief Executive Officer with much lower qualifications set.
Who will succeed Governor Joho?
The general election is three years away but the politicking to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is intense.
The race to succeed Joho has become more complicated after Wiper’s Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo appeared to put aside his differences with him.
Mbogo has hitherto been a known team Tanga Tanga member backing Deputy President William Ruto but has distanced himself of late.