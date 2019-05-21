State warns over frauds allocating affordable housing units at Park Road

Beware of scammers who are allocating houses in the upcoming affordable housing programme’s Park Road project at a fee.

The government has urged those who have fallen prey to this scam to report to the police.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Housing secretary Patrick Bucha, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development said the matter has been reported at the Pangani police station for appropriate action.

“This is to notify all Kenyans that when the houses are ready, the government will inform the public, especially those who have registered in the Boma Yangu portal, on how the units will be allocated appropriately,” the statement reads.

The first low-cost housing estate in Nairobi is under development along Park Road with 1,500 units. Each unit retails between Sh600,000 and Sh1.4 million.

To participate, one must have registered in the housing portal Boma Yangu, which by Tuesday had 220,624 people.

The portal will soon be linked to KRA, e-citizen and relevant personal information portals which will be used in allocation.

Upon registration, a person is allocated a unique identification number through which they will make their monthly contribution to the housing fund.

Each county government, under phase two of the project, is expected to set aside land for the construction of at least 2,000 houses.

Out of the 500,000 houses to be constructed, at least 100,000 will be set aside to those in the informal sector and living in slums.

The houses fall under the social housing plan which will be financed entirely by the government.

The plan seeks to build 500,000 houses by 2022 to reduce the cost of home ownership by 50 per cent, eliminate slums by 60 per cent and increase the construction sector’s contribution to GDP by 100 per cent.

Bucha said the department will continue to update the public on the progress made in the programme which was launched in January.

(Edited by R.wamochie)