Who will succeed Governor Joho?

The general election is three years away but the politicking to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is intense.

The race to succeed Joho has become more complicated after Wiper’s Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo appeared to put aside his differences with him.

Mbogo has hitherto been a known team Tanga Tanga member backing Deputy President William Ruto but has distanced himself of late.

Mbogo has declared interest in succeeding Joho, as have at least five of the governor's close allies.

Joho is in his second and final term. He is an ODM deputy party leader and wants to be president.

Since Joho is the political kingpin in Mombasa, having his blessing is a big advantage in the race to succeed him.

On Monday, the governor said the contest will be "explosive" but urged his allies to remain united.

“Go vie, because there will be a battle, but I urge you to please stay united,” the governor said.

Unity is important for the greater good of the whole Coast region, he said. It will also strengthen his own bid for the presidency if he wants the Coast vote.

Allies who have either declared interest or shown some indication they want to succeed him include MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Mombasa county secretary Francis Thoya and county assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri.

If the speculation and governor's activities are anything to go by, may be his preferred choice.

Both men have publicly denied this.

Mbogo’s appearance at two functions withJoho and his ODM brigade indicates the poor relationship between the two may have improved. They appeared at Tononoka Hall at a meeting with seafarers and later at Joho’s Iftar dinner at the Serani Sports Club.

Mbogo is a Mijikenda, the most populous community in the county. On Monday, he also called for unity for the greater good of the people of Mombasa and the Coast region.

“Without unity, we would be fighting a losing battle,” Mbogo said in reference to the planned privatisation of the Port of Mombasa.

Joho has been keen to avoid endorsing anyone to succeed him so as not to create enmity among his allies.

He wants to leave a legacy and has chosen the health sector, The governor is revamping Coast General Hospital from an ailing facility into a top-notch health centre.

Though he has kept his cards close to his chest, the governor’s aides have been indicating Joho could be torn over whom to support.

His statement on Monday during the meeting with seafarers at Tononoka Hall could be an indication of his preparation to disappoint some of his allies.

“Leaders, I challenge you. There has been leadership before us and there shall be leadership after us. Listen to me keenly,” Joho said.

“We’ll only be remembered by our deeds during leadership,” he said, emphasising the need for unity despite individual aspirations for the county's top seat.

He asked leaders to work together to serve the interests of their people..