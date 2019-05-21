IEBC re-advertises CEO position after Chiloba’s sacking

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has re-advertised the vacant position of Commission’s Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer.

Through an advertisement on Tuesday in the dailies, IEBC advised those who had applied earlier for the position to reapply afresh.

The deadline for applicants is on Monday 3, 2019.

The position of was left vacant after the commission sacked former CEO Ezra Chiloba who had been on suspension since April 2018.

Chiloba was sacked on September 24 last year after being indicted by the commission’s internal audit report which revealed taxpayers could have lost millions in flawed procurement of goods and services for the 2017 General Election.

In March, Labour Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa issued temporary orders barring recruitment of the CEO on March 27, following an application by Henry Mutundu who successfully challenged the process.

Mutundu called the current recruitment process unconstitutional and said it is not open, transparent and accountable as required by the Constitution.

IEBC is currently operating with only three commissioners.

The three are chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

Following the decision to send the CEO on compulsory leave in April 2018, three commissioners - Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya - announced their resignation on April 16, 2018.