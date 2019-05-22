Ouko flags ethnic imbalance in county assemblies

A number of county assemblies have violated the constitutional requirement that a third of their workforce be sourced from other regions.

In his latest report, Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that out of West Pokot's 95 workers, 85 are from the dominant community. This represents 89 per cent of the whole workforce.

Turkana county has hired 204 from the local community in its workforce of 214 staff, representing 96 per cent.

Auditor General Edward Ouko, in his latest report on the county assembly finances, revealed that majority of the counties are in breach of the law.

Section 65 of the County Governments Act, 2012, stipulates County Public Service Boards to ensure that 30 per cent of vacant posts at entry level is filled by candidates not from the dominant ethnic community.

But according to the various audit reports for the 2017-18 financial year, this is not the case especially in Rift Valley, Central and parts of Western.

A number of counties also lack a laid framework for hiring staff which leads into officials working in an acting capacity for long.

For instance, Uasin Gishu county hired 80 workers (87 per cent) from the dominant community leaving only 12 slots to others.

“Further, the county recruited six new officers on a contract basis from the dominant ethnic community,” Ouko said.

Kericho was found to lack a staff establishment system, hence recruitments are conducted without any formula.