How State House scuttled Ruto's US trip

State House has apparently scuttled Deputy President William Ruto’s trip to the United States and Canada, a move that could heighten tension and factionalism in the ruling Jubilee coalition.

The cancelled trips have also precipitated a fall-out in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where a top diplomat has been sent on compulsory leave.

Ruto was to have left Kenya on Monday.

The Star has established Ruto was to fly out for an extensive tour of the two countries in a strategic re-branding move to establish backings in influential foreign capitals. This support will bolster his bid for president in 2022 and strengthen his international credentials.

The DP also planned to meet Kenyans in the diaspora, a critical segment of the population with a massive war chest. Many of them will be voting for the first time in 2022.

The trip was planned with a large entourage consisting of top officials from the DP's office and a host of MPs.

It was not approved by State House.

High placed sources said influential people working closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta believed the trip was simply an extension of Ruto’s 2022 campaigns.

President Kenyatta’s plea to his second in command and his allies to freeze 2022 campaigning has fallen on deaf ears and the DP has defiantly continued traversing the country to market himself.