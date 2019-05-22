NCIC lists hate speech hotspots

The National Cohesion Integration Commission has released a list of eight counties identified as hate speech hotspots.

The counties are Kiambu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo(Tiaty), Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega.

They are being monitored by the commission.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, CEO Hassan Mohamed said the commission has heightened the war on hate speech.

“We are not saying hate speech has taken place there but they are the potential hotspots because of numerous rallies going on over the weekends,” Mohamed said.

The commission has issued additional 110 audio recorders and eight camcorders to security officers in these counties to enhance monitoring of hate speech and incitement to violence.

Experts will transcribe the audios once recorded.

The commission said although the Constitution recognises and encourages freedom of speech, the right does not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech or propaganda for war.

“However, not all speech or expression with racial or ethnic perspectives amounts to hate speech,” Mohamed said.

“Politicians implicated in hate speech will be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both."

The NCIC report comes amid increased political activity surrounding the succession of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.