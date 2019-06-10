Ruto's boss declaration, Gideon-Kalonzo 2022 deal, Schools' cash crunch: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Twelve counties that participated in consultative forums for the 2019-20 budget have something to smile about after MPs conducting the talks recommended that they each get Sh100 million for identified projects.

The Budget and Appropriations committee has recommended that the Sh1.2 billion be shared equally by Bomet, Nyeri, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Kakamega, Wajir, Isiolo, Embu, Taita Taveta, and Lamu counties.

