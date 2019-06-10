School principals decry delayed cash as 7,500 meet for annual talks

At least 7,500 secondary school teachers will gather at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa to among other things interrogate the Competency Based Curriculum, and the looming crisis in public secondary schools due to underfunding by the government.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chair Indimuli Kahi said the government’s 100 per cent transition programme has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of students joining secondary schools.

However, there has not been a corresponding increase in funding, leading to secondary schools using other means to cope with the bulging student population.

He said a survey done by Kessha has revealed that majority of the schools spend about Sh1.2 million annually each to employ at least six teachers on average through the Board of Management.

Each teacher earns an average of Sh20,000 monthly salary.

“If you now do a pro-rata basis for the entire secondary schools, that amounts to billions. This, as you are aware, is not a key function of schools,” Kahi said.

“The funds that go into hiring teachers hinder the provision of other teaching and learning programmes and facilities that are needed for our schools,” he said.

The Kessha chair also noted there have been challenges with use of the National Education Integration System (NEMIS) where students are registered online with the Education ministry using it to fund the schools.

“As we speak, the majority of the schools have not been funded because a number of students are not in the system,” Kahi noted.