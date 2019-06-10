Twelve counties get Sh1.2bn after public forums

Twelve counties that participated in consultative forums for the 2019-20 budget have something to smile about after MPs conducting the talks recommended that they each get Sh100 million for identified projects.

The Budget and Appropriations committee has recommended that the Sh1.2 billion be shared equally by Bomet, Nyeri, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Kakamega, Wajir, Isiolo, Embu, Taita Taveta, and Lamu counties.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa (chair of the Budget Committee) said the proposed allocation was reached after extensive deliberations on the expenditure requests from members of the public.

The expenditure will be reflected in the proposed Sh3.02 trillion budget, which comprises Sh1.9 trillion proposed spending by various state departments.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is on Thursday expected to lay out strategies the government will employ to meet its spending needs as well as reduce the external debt.

The Budget Committee, in its report on the 2019-20 proposed estimates, recommended that Sh100 million be allocated to Bomet University College for the development of a health unit.

Nyeri was not left behind after Sh30 million was recommended for the construction of a hospital in Kiyawara, roads in Nyeri town (Sh20 million), infrastructure development at KMTC Othaya (Sh20 million); murraming of roads in Tetu (Sh10 million), Mathira (Sh10 million), and Mukurweini (Sh10 million).

In Laikipia, residents won the hearts of MPs who have proposed Sh50 million for the construction of two bridges and upgrade of Nanyuki-Doldol road while Laikipia West and Laikipia East got Sh25 million each for drilling boreholes.

Trans Nzoia residents lobbied for infrastructure development at Kitale National Polytechnic which the Ichung’wa team has proposed to allocate Sh100 million.