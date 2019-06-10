Twelve counties get Sh1.2bn after public forums

• Twelve counties that participated in consultative forums for the 2019-20 budget have something to smile about after MPs conducting the talks recommended that they each get Sh100 million for identified projects.
Twelve counties that participated in consultative forums for the 2019-20 budget have something to smile about after MPs conducting the talks recommended that they each get Sh100 million for identified projects.
The Budget and Appropriations committee has recommended that the Sh1.2 billion be shared equally by Bomet, Nyeri, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Kakamega, Wajir, Isiolo, Embu, Taita Taveta, and Lamu counties.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa (chair of the Budget Committee) said the proposed allocation was reached after extensive deliberations on the expenditure requests from members of the public.
The expenditure will be reflected in the proposed Sh3.02 trillion budget, which comprises Sh1.9 trillion proposed spending by various state departments.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is on Thursday expected to lay out strategies the government will employ to meet its spending needs as well as reduce the external debt.
The Budget Committee, in its report on the 2019-20 proposed estimates, recommended that Sh100 million be allocated to Bomet University College for the development of a health unit.
Nyeri was not left behind after Sh30 million was recommended for the construction of a hospital in Kiyawara, roads in Nyeri town (Sh20 million), infrastructure development at KMTC Othaya (Sh20 million); murraming of roads in Tetu (Sh10 million), Mathira (Sh10 million), and Mukurweini (Sh10 million).
In Laikipia, residents won the hearts of MPs who have proposed Sh50 million for the construction of two bridges and upgrade of Nanyuki-Doldol road while Laikipia West and Laikipia East got Sh25 million each for drilling boreholes.
Trans Nzoia residents lobbied for infrastructure development at Kitale National Polytechnic which the Ichung’wa team has proposed to allocate Sh100 million.
Their counterparts in Uasin Gishu prioritised works at Kichoge Keino Stadium of which the committee has proposed an allocation of Sh100 million as well.
Kisumu, for its part, sought monies for the purchase of a modern police patrol boat to curb attacks in Lake Victoria.
The Budget team has proposed Sh50 million for the venture and another Sh50 million for upgrading roads in Tom Mboya estate.
Kakamega has also won big with the proposed Sh50 million for a KMTC campus in Ikolomani and another Sh30 million for a law court in Likuyani alongside Sh20 million for putting up a police post at Matungu.
MPs in the committee said the area was prioritised in the wake of the recent killings by unknown assailants.
Wajir is tipped to receive Sh40 million for murraming of Habaswein-Dadajabula road in Wajir South, another Sh25 million for a road in Wajir West, and Sh20 million for Ajawa-Batulu road.
Being an area with unstable water supply, the committee has recommended Sh15 million for the Dadantallai water supply project in Eldas.
The lawmakers are further proposing Sh50 million for establishment of a Huduma Centre in Merti subcounty and Sh50 million for a bridge linking Garbatulla and Merti.
Embu locals prioritised works on Siakago and Ishiara markets in Mbeere North at Sh10 million each; Sh20 million for a police post in Mbeere South, Sh30 million for roadworks in Muthatari and Rukuriri as well as Sh30 million for Kithimu irrigation project.
Taita Taveta will, if approved, split its proposed Sh100 million for various roadworks, Mbutia water project (Sh10 million), and Sh15 million for Chawia-Check dam.
In Lamu, residents appealed for funding towards construction of Mpeketoni Girls boarding school of which the committee has proposed Sh20 million.
Lawmakers have proposed an allocation of Sh15 million for completion of Lamu TTI, and Sh65 million for construction or murram roads in each of the county’s 10 wards.
“Given resource constraints, the committee could not provide for every expenditure request from the public,” Ichung’wa said in the report.
“I urge the National Treasury to consider engaging the public beyond public sector hearings at the grassroots in order to unearth some of these critical needs that are often overlooked in the national budgeting process and to ensure the budgeted is designed to accommodate these needs,” the lawmaker said.
This followed findings that most rural areas are almost inaccessible due to poor roads network hampering movement of people and goods.
Majority of Kenyans at the forums also cited poor health services as a matter of urgent concern further making a call for adequate funds to address food insecurity in the country.
“In particular, citizens called for adequate resource allocation for purchase and distribution of fertilizer, agricultural extension services, livestock, and fisheries as well as payment to maize farmers,” Ichung’wa said.
Poor water and drainage infrastructure, inadequate funding for TVET centres, low industrialization, insecurity, and communal conflict are among the issues Kenyans want dealt with through the national budget.