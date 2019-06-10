I'm the boss when Uhuru is away - Ruto

The DP spoke at Kasuku PCEA church where he presided over a fundraiser. He gave his personal contribution of Sh1 million and a similar amount from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said if people forget God after he blesses them their welfare will go wrong. He said the proponents of the Bill are false prophets and warned Jubilee legislators against supporting them.

Ruto said passing the proposed amendments amounts to pride that precedes failure. “Don’t be overtaken by pride to pass a law that stops the work of God in the churches. The wrath of God will befall you and you will perish," he said.

Ruto said his focus is to see the Big Four agenda achieved to create more employment opportunities as well as improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.

“In our first phase we are building 100, 000 houses and we will have 500, 000 people employed. Let us think of how we can work together as Kenyans to have a better tomorrow,” he said.

Ruto added that he was confident that Jubilee was on course to unite Kenyans and deliver on its manifesto.

“I only know of the national debt where Kenyans can see where we invested the funds and the other debt between me and Uhuru, which is to deliver to Kenyans,” the DP said.