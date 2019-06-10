I'm the boss when Uhuru is away - Ruto

• Deputy President William Ruto has warned his critics to respect the presidency and focus on building the nation.
Deputy President William Ruto has warned his critics to respect the presidency and focus on building the nation.
The DP said he was elected by Kenyans to serve wananchi and his relationship with President Kenyatta is solid.
"We are in this office to serve Kenyans."
The DP and Tangatanga MPs were addressing worshipers yesterday at a Nairobi church. Ruto was responding to ODM and Kieleweke MPs who have opposed the DP's activities.
“We have people to serve and others want me to stay in the office. My role is to see government projects are implemented well and spend time with the people,” Ruto said.
When Uhuru is not around I am the boss. People should respect the presidency since we went to Kenyans and they endorsed us
“Right now they are in Parliament to limit what we give in churches. I ask them to respect God and allow Christians to pray and preach peace.”
Earlier in Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua county, the Deputy President warned Jubilee MPs against supporting proposed amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act to limit donations.
ODM chairman and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi wants the law amended to cap onations at Sh100,000. The proposed law will compel people making contributions in churches and other places to account for the source of the money.
Ruto said doing so will attract the wrath of God against the leaders and they will perish for sabotaging the work of God.
“I am warning you as a Christian and as a leader that any leadership that forgets that once we were not a people, and today we are a people, that once we were not a nation and today we are a nation, that you are going to legislate a law that sabotages the word of God and the spread of the good news of Jesus Christ in our churches is the day you will perish. Don't say I did not warn you," he said.
The DP spoke at Kasuku PCEA church where he presided over a fundraiser. He gave his personal contribution of Sh1 million and a similar amount from President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He said if people forget God after he blesses them their welfare will go wrong. He said the proponents of the Bill are false prophets and warned Jubilee legislators against supporting them.
Ruto said passing the proposed amendments amounts to pride that precedes failure. “Don’t be overtaken by pride to pass a law that stops the work of God in the churches. The wrath of God will befall you and you will perish," he said.
Ruto said his focus is to see the Big Four agenda achieved to create more employment opportunities as well as improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.
“In our first phase we are building 100, 000 houses and we will have 500, 000 people employed. Let us think of how we can work together as Kenyans to have a better tomorrow,” he said.
Ruto added that he was confident that Jubilee was on course to unite Kenyans and deliver on its manifesto.
“I only know of the national debt where Kenyans can see where we invested the funds and the other debt between me and Uhuru, which is to deliver to Kenyans,” the DP said.
Speaking at the same event, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said both ODM and Kieleleke Members of Parliament are jealous of the DP's development agenda and go around the country criticising his activities.
“We are happy the DP is focused on development and we ask those who are critising him for no reason to show us what they are doing for Kenyans. We don't want to campaign for 2022 now but we will do it at the right time,” Murkomen said.
“If you asked these people who are critising the DP why they are against Ruto they will not tell you.”
Dagoreti South MP John Kiare MP said that Ruto's 2022 bid is unstoppable.
“We have seen what the DP has done for us and we are happy. We will work with him until 2022 when he realises his dream,” Kiare said.