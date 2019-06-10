MPs demand EACC probes state officers with dual citizenship

MPs want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate state officers suspected of being dual citizens.

They claim a number of state officers, some approved by Parliament, are citizens of other countries contrary to the law.

The matter arose during a debate on whether Mwende Mwinzi should be posted as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul, Korea, yet she holds a US citizenship.

Katoo Ole Metito, chairman of Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, made the call amid claims a number of Principal Secretaries, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, and MPs hold dual citizenship.

Eyes are now cast on how Parliament would treat the nominee for Kuwait – the former Nominated Senator Halima Abdille having earlier rejected her nomination as PSC representative to the SRC.

The former lawmaker was nominated alongside those tipped for Dakar, Rome, Berlin, Bern, and Accra, who will be vetted next week.

Parliament is yet to crack the puzzle of the law stipulating that an applicant with dual citizenship is required to renounce his/her citizenship before their appointment.

Mahamud Sirat – also an Australian, and Miguna Miguna – also Canadian, are among Kenyans whose citizenship have been upheld by the court after their status was challenged.

Metito, citing cases in US, UK, and Israel, demystified the perception that it is difficult for people to renounce citizenship if it is by birth.

“It is a criminal offence if one does not declare their citizenship status. I want to call upon the investigative agencies including the NIS to find out the truth behind the claims with a view to prosecuting such persons,” the Kajiado South MP said.