Kalonzo and Gideon hint at Wiper-Kanu merger

The charm offensive is likely to boost Gideon's quest to win over the Rift Valley vote - the centre of his political tussle with Deputy President William Ruto.

In what may form part of a long national debate, Kalonzo further revealed that retired President Daniel Moi prefers that he (Kalonzo) teams up with Gideon (Moi’s son) in the 2022 race.

“What he (Moi) did not tell us is how we would do it… but a grown man cannot be told to turn away from his idea,” the Wiper boss said, partly in Kikamba.

To give it clout, the Wiper boss once again said he was part of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Wiper chief said the key plank of the peace deal was to push for a referendum and expand the executive for the much-needed inclusivity.

He revealed that he was in Uhuru’s inner circle adding that Gideon, Raila, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani Party), and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula are already part of the team.

Kalonzo said they are waiting for the report of the Building Bridges Initiative so the referendum question can be resolved.

The handshake was premised on the policy of creating lasting peace and making sure the winner-takes-all of the Presidential system is checked by a more inclusive parliamentary system.

The 14-member handshake committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is tackling ethnic antagonism, lack of national ethos; inclusivity; devolution; divisive elections; security; corruption; shared prosperity; and responsibility.

The task force is expected to issue a report on its findings by October, being the lapse of the six-month extension of their term.

“If we need a referendum to unite the country, so be it. It is the way to go to end tribalism and politics of exclusion,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper boss heaped praise on Uhuru for incorporating Kanu, ODM, Wiper, ANC, and Ford Kenya into his administration.

“We all know that Jubilee is largely a two-tribe entity. Uhuru said this is not the way to go and has united all of us,” he said adding that through the move, “the devil has been defeated.”

“We said openly that we would work with Uhuru in the fight against corruption. We are not growing weary or getting tired of doing what is right locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The two spoke at a time most of the country's leaders are yet to define the political path they would follow in the Uhuru succession politics.

Dismissing the threat posed by Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Alfred Mutua (Machakos), the former VP said leaders are free to talk.

“I am not afraid. Let leaders talk all that is in their hearts. Because we are the same people, I’d rather we speak all that is in our mind. We need not pretend,” he added.

“We don’t see opposition to such a good cause. In any event, it is hard to fight a community or nation’s idea.”

The three on Thursday dismissed Kalonzo’s influence in the region saying he should quit and hand over the mantle.