Kalonzo and Gideon hint at Wiper-Kanu merger

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi yesterday gave the strongest hint yet of merging their parties ahead of the 2022 presidential election.
Talks of the impending Kanu-Wiper coalition dominated a fundraiser at St. James Muthale Catholic Church, Kitui West constituency.
Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua broke the ice by calling for the two political parties to work together.
“The future of this country looks like this,” the lawmaker said while pointing at Gideon and Kalonzo.
“We are aiming at forming a coalition that will look at the interest of the common man and not for the wealthy,” he added.
I assure you, Your Excellency Kalonzo that we shall work together as Mzee Moi had advised us to do…I respect you highly. You are like-minded, and a man of integrityBaringo Senator Gideon Moi
Taking the cue, Gideon confirmed he had sought Kalonzo's permission to work with Wiper.
However, he said it was time to work "for the people to judge us (them) by our deeds", as politics would follow by 'God's grace.
"For now, let us work and come closer," the lawmaker said asking Kenyans to consider corruption "as enemy number one".
"Time will come for us to straighten this matter (the agreement)," he told the congregation at the Kitui church.
The charm offensive is likely to boost Gideon's quest to win over the Rift Valley vote - the centre of his political tussle with Deputy President William Ruto.
In what may form part of a long national debate, Kalonzo further revealed that retired President Daniel Moi prefers that he (Kalonzo) teams up with Gideon (Moi’s son) in the 2022 race.
“What he (Moi) did not tell us is how we would do it… but a grown man cannot be told to turn away from his idea,” the Wiper boss said, partly in Kikamba.
To give it clout, the Wiper boss once again said he was part of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
The Wiper chief said the key plank of the peace deal was to push for a referendum and expand the executive for the much-needed inclusivity.
He revealed that he was in Uhuru’s inner circle adding that Gideon, Raila, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani Party), and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula are already part of the team.
Kalonzo said they are waiting for the report of the Building Bridges Initiative so the referendum question can be resolved.
The handshake was premised on the policy of creating lasting peace and making sure the winner-takes-all of the Presidential system is checked by a more inclusive parliamentary system.
The 14-member handshake committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is tackling ethnic antagonism, lack of national ethos; inclusivity; devolution; divisive elections; security; corruption; shared prosperity; and responsibility.
The task force is expected to issue a report on its findings by October, being the lapse of the six-month extension of their term.
“If we need a referendum to unite the country, so be it. It is the way to go to end tribalism and politics of exclusion,” Kalonzo said.
The Wiper boss heaped praise on Uhuru for incorporating Kanu, ODM, Wiper, ANC, and Ford Kenya into his administration.
“We all know that Jubilee is largely a two-tribe entity. Uhuru said this is not the way to go and has united all of us,” he said adding that through the move, “the devil has been defeated.”
“We said openly that we would work with Uhuru in the fight against corruption. We are not growing weary or getting tired of doing what is right locally, nationally, and internationally.”
The two spoke at a time most of the country's leaders are yet to define the political path they would follow in the Uhuru succession politics.
Dismissing the threat posed by Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Alfred Mutua (Machakos), the former VP said leaders are free to talk.
“I am not afraid. Let leaders talk all that is in their hearts. Because we are the same people, I’d rather we speak all that is in our mind. We need not pretend,” he added.
“We don’t see opposition to such a good cause. In any event, it is hard to fight a community or nation’s idea.”
The three on Thursday dismissed Kalonzo’s influence in the region saying he should quit and hand over the mantle.
However, the Wiper leader said the three were blind to the fact that he "was close to power" and was event ‘sent by Uhuru’ to represent the head of state in Congo.
“I represented the President at the burial of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tsishekedi’s father, Ettiene, who died in Belgium two years ago,” he said, signalling that he was indeed Uhuru’s ‘handyman’.
Presidents of Congo Brazzaville, Zambia, Central African Republic, Rwanda, and Angola were present at the burial.
“Is that not respect?"
We don’t need to beat about the bush when it comes to the leadership of this country for benefit of the young people going forwardWiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
During the burial of his father last November, the Wiper leader literally begged President Kenyatta for a slot in government.
Kalonzo assured his supporters of better prospects ahead of 2022.
The war against corruption must be fought to the end although some “people are still jumping thinking they are being targeted."
Dismissing any hidden plot in his dalliance with Kalonzo, Gideon, for his part, asked leaders to help Uhuru in the fight against graft.
He said corruption touches every facet of life including health, water scarcity, school fees and even food security.
“Let each one of us decide that we will end corruption. We must not relent in the fight. Let it be our enemy number one,” the Baringo senator said.
Time will come when he would hold talks with leaders on the best way forward for the country to avoid the acrimony that follows every general election.
“The new currency is the right direction to take. We must support those steps. I am part of you. But for now, let us work,” Gideon, who is among those angling to take over from Uhuru, said.
The Kanu chairman said since Kitui and Baringo have similar challenges, he has teamed up with his Kitui counterpart to drill boreholes.
“You won’t see us going around the country politicking. Let our people judge us by our deeds.”