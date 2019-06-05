Taming graft in harambees, Uhuru woos Mt Kenya traders, Governors' security risk: Your Breakfast Briefing

Kenyans are divided as to whether the Central Bank of Kenya should have used the picture founding President Jomo Kenyatta in the new notes launched during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Activist Okiya Omtatah on Monday challenged the decision to include the Funding Father's portrait on the notes, arguing that it violates Section 231 (4) of the Constitution that bans the portraits of individuals.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.