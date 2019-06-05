Taming graft in harambees, Uhuru woos Mt Kenya traders, Governors' security risk: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
The deadlock on whether the new currency notes released by CBK should have portraits will be determined by a three-judge bench.
Kenyans are divided as to whether the Central Bank of Kenya should have used the picture founding President Jomo Kenyatta in the new notes launched during the Madaraka Day celebrations.
Activist Okiya Omtatah on Monday challenged the decision to include the Funding Father's portrait on the notes, arguing that it violates Section 231 (4) of the Constitution that bans the portraits of individuals.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Limit donations to Sh100,000 - MPs
Public officers fond of dishing out millions of shillings in fundraisers could soon have to declare their source of cash to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
The Public Officer Ethics (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi seeks to compel any public officer who donates more than Sh100,000 in a harambee to declare the source of the cash to the EACC within 14 days of doing so.
Uhuru's plan to address jitters in his Central Kenya backyard
President Uhuru Kenyatta has shifted his focus to pacifying his Central Kenya backyard following rising disquiet among supporters who feel abandoned.
Therefore, on NIS advice, he postponed his Mt Kenya tour planned for early last month with ODM boss Raila Odinga. Their joint debut tour was intended to popularise their handshake on March 9. 2018.
Multiple sources told the Star that two weeks ago, the National Intelligence Service briefed the President on growing disenchantment in the region that voted for him overwhelmingly in the last two elections.
Security drill left Governor Kahiga scared cold
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has opened up on a security drill in his office last year that left him badly shaken.
Assorted weapons including guns, bullets and grenades were ‘smuggled’ into the county government office compound in Nyeri town before finding their way into the governor’s office.
The clueless governor was in his office as it happened.
National Bank, KCB deal challenged in court
The planned acquisition of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group has run into a hurdle after a case was filed to challenge it.
Evans Aseto and John Kiptoo are questioning the legality of the deal and want the transaction stopped pending determination of their case.
The two argue that the share swap and transfer is irregular as there has been no public participation contrary to constitutional requirements.
Sonko's one-man show in three-ring circus
Nairobi still lacks substantive officers and, of course, a deputy governor.
You might be forgiven for thinking that flamboyant Governor Mike Sonko, who is known for his escapades and running the city from his Kakamega home, actually prefers running a one-man show.
Everyone is waiting for Sonko's directive on vacancies. The 23 chief officers' contracts expired on May 27; none has been renewed.