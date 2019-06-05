Limit donations to Sh100,000 - MPs

Public officers fond of dishing out millions of shillings in fundraisers could soon have to declare their source of cash to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Public Officer Ethics (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi seeks to compel any public officer who donates more than Sh100,000 in a harambee to declare the source of the cash to the EACC within 14 days of doing so.

The source will have to be made public.

The Suba South lawmaker says that the proposal will help end the culture of elected politicians and other public officers splashing bundles of money, mostly traced to corrupt activities.

Mbadi wants sections 13, 26, 28 and 30 of the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2003, amended to ensure that no money corruptly obtained finds its way into fundraising activities to hoodwink voters.

“The bill requires a public officer who contributes an amount exceeding Sh100,000 to a public function to file a return with the commission stating the source of such funds for the public record and requires the commission to make all declarations, clarifications, and returns made by a public officer accessible to the public,” the proposed amendments read.

The Sh100,000 capping, according to the proposal, will extend to any donation made by the spouse of the officer or dependent child under the age of 18 years on behalf of the officer.

Mbadi’s proposal comes against the background of a push by some clerics to have the church reject dirty money from politicians. It is viewed to be targeting Deputy President William Ruto who has been on a fundraising spree across the country, splashing millions in every fundraising. His critics have questioned the source of the fat donations.